Guilty Party Season 1

Guilty Party Season 1 Trailer HD - GUILTY PARTY follows Beth Burgess (Kate Beckinsale), a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother, Toni Plimpton (Jules Latimer), who has been sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she did not commit.

In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.

Starring Kate Beckinsale, Geoff Stults, Jules Latimer, Tiya Sircar, Alanna Ubach, Laurie Davidson, Andre Hyland release date October 14, 2021 (on Paramount Plus)