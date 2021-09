Indus water treaty was signed: Know all | September 19 in history | Oneindia News

On this day in 1960 an important water sharing treaty between India and Pakistan was brokered by the World Bank.

The liberal water sharing agreement was signed between India and Pakistan in Karachi by the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan President Ayub Khan.

Find out why the Indus treaty is important and learn about other events that took place on this day in history.

#IndusTreaty #IndusWater #IndiaPakistan