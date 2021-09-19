World's first space tourists splash down after three days in orbit

World's first space tourists splashdown after three days orbiting Earth - the first time it's been done without a professional astronaut on board
On Saturday, four SpaceX tourists returned to Earth safely after spending three days in space. It marks the successful completion..
Four people returned to Earth from a three-day extraterrestrial excursion aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, marking the end of..