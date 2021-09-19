Migrants crossing Rio Grande to US border from Mexico

Migrants, many of them Haitian, crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico, heading towards the US border city of Del Rio, as Texas State Troopers watch on.
Migrants, many of them Haitian, crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico, heading towards the US border city of Del Rio, as Texas State Troopers watch on.
Migrants, many of them Haitian, crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico, heading towards the US border city of Del Rio, as Texas State..
A crowd of migrants, estimated to be as many as 10,000 continues to stream across the Rio Grande into Del Rio, Texas. A small city..