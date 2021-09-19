Fauci urges Americans not to get booster shots without approval

Top Biden medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that people should follow official recommendations on booster shots and says that data on boosters for Moderna and J&J recipients is coming in “a couple to three weeks.”
