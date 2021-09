Nancy Pelosi meets Roy Cropper on Coronation Street

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi met Roy Cropper star David Neilson on a visit to the set of ITV's Coronation Street.

The visit was part of this weekend's G7 Heads of Parliament Conference in Chorley, Lancashire, hosted by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Report by Jonesia.

