Olivia Rodrigo Performs ‘First Show’ at 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival | Billboard News

Olivia Rodrigo's reached many milestones very early in her career -- with a No.

1 debut album and a smash hit in her breakthrough single "Drivers License," to start -- but it wasn't until this weekend that she played her first real concert, an experience that she described from a Las Vegas stage as "surreal."