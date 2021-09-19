Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, September 19, 2021

Top 10 Dumbest Celebrity Appearances in Video Games

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:14s 0 shares 1 views

Top 10 Dumbest Celebrity Appearances in Video Games
Top 10 Dumbest Celebrity Appearances in Video Games

These celebrities had no business being featured in these games!

For this list, we’re taking a look at celebrity cameos and appearances from across the video game space that were completely pointless and felt way more out of place than Barney the Dinosaur in a fighting game.

(Remember that?)

These celebrities had no business being featured in these games!

For this list, we’re taking a look at celebrity cameos and appearances from across the video game space that were completely pointless and felt way more out of place than Barney the Dinosaur in a fighting game.

(Remember that?) Our countdown includes Justin Bieber “NBA 2K13” (2012), Fred Durst “Fight Club” (2004), Danica Patrick “Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed” (2012), Dua Lipa “FIFA 21” (2020) and more!

Related news coverage

Top 10 Video Games Ruined By Morons

Top 10 Video Games Ruined By Morons

WatchMojo

Online multiplayer games are great, but some of them have become hard to enjoy because of the players themselves. For this list,..

Advertisement

More coverage