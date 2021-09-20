Evan Peters And Julianne Nicholson Reacts To Their Emmy Win

Speaking backstage at the 2021 Emmy Awards, "Mare of Easttown" stars Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson react to their win for Supporting Actor and Actress in Limited Series and what it's like working with the iconic Kate Winslet.
Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson are big winners at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday (September 19) at The Event Deck at L.A. Live..
Television's biggest night is back in person after COVID-19's virtual ceremony in 2020. The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards took place..