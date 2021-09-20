Tracking Tropical Storm Peter

Tropical Storm Peter continues to move to the WNW at 17 mph and packs wind of 45 mph, but tropical storm force wind continues out to 125 miles to the northeast of its center
Tropical Storm Peter swirled to life Sunday as a tropical depression was on the verge of becoming another named system.
