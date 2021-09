Ewan McGregor 'Surprised' By Emmy Win

"Halston" star Ewan McGregor celebrates his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Emmy Award and admits he was "surprised" to win, adding the moment leading up to his name being called was "nerve-racking." Plus, the actor teases the upcoming Star Wars series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and says it will not disappoint.