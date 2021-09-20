Minister: UK must 'protect poorest' from gas price surge

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has said the energy price cap should stay in place to protect consumers from the rapid rise in wholesale gas prices.

"A lot of people who are now getting themselves back into work post-pandemic, a sudden rise in bills would really hurt them … it's important that we protect, particularly the poorest families, from sudden and often very, very painful price rises," he said.

Report by Buseld.

