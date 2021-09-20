Cleverly: 'We can't guarantee' PM will secure climate deal

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has warned there is no guarantee that Boris Johnson will convince world leaders to hit a key pledge ahead of the COP26 climate summit.

The prime minister wants allies to live up to their promise to give $100 billion a year to developing countries to help cut their carbon emissions.

Mr Cleverly said: "We've chosen to be ambitious.

That means we can't guarantee there will be a result at the end of it, but you've got to be bold and that's what we've decided to do." Report by Buseld.

