FBI: Gabby Petito's body likely found, fiancé's whereabouts unknown

The case of missing Gabby Petito took a tragic turn Sunday when police found human remains during their search for her.

Petito had been traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, on a road trip through several western states.

Laundrie returned to his home without her on September 1, according to police, and her family reported her missing on September 11.