Shapps: London Underground extension 'a win for everyone'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has hailed the London Underground's first major expansion this century as a "win for everyone", as two new stations opened on the Northern Line today.

Mr Shapps visited the new stations at Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said the development will help support up to 25,000 jobs and 20,000 homes.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn