THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Movie Clip - The Article

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Movie Clip - The Article - THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity.

Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life.

However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

Directed by: Michael Showalter Written by: Abe Sylvia Produced by: Jessica Chastain, p.g.a., Kelly Carmichael, p.g.a., Rachel Shane, p.g.a., Gigi Pritzker Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach, Vincent D’Onofrio