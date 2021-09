RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3 - Judge reveal

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3 - Judge reveal Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: See the ravishing judges that will be joining RuPaul and Michelle Visage in the brand new season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK premiering September 24 on Stan.

#RuPaulsDragRaceUK #Stan