'I'm glad I've done it': School pupils receive Covid jabs

The first school pupils in England have received their coronavirus vaccine, as jabs were rolled out to 12-15-year-olds today.

Quinn Foakes, 15, was given the Pfizer vaccination at Belfairs Academy secondary school in Essex, and said: "I'm glad that I've done it … I've got grandparents, I'd love to be safe around them and spend time with them." Report by Buseld.

