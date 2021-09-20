Video shows Trudeau facing angry voters in Canadian election

Canadians are heading to the polls in a snap election that could bolster Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s position – or imbue the country’s government with bitter political polarization.
CNN’s Paula Newton reports.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday called an early election for Sept. 20, saying he needed a new mandate to ensure..