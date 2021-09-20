Emmy Awards 2021: , Here Are Some of the Night’s Big Winners.
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie, Ewan McGregor, 'Halston' .
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie, Kate Winslet, 'Mare of Easttown'.
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie, Evan Peters, 'Mare Of Easttown' .
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie, Julianne Nicholson, 'Mare Of Easttown' .
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso' .
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Jean Smart, 'Hacks' .
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, Brett Goldstein, 'Ted Lasso' .
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, Hannah Waddingham, 'Ted Lasso' .
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series, Josh O'Connor, 'The Crown' .
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series, Olivia Colman, 'The Crown' .
Supporting actor in a drama series, Tobias Menzies, 'The Crown' .
Supporting actress in a drama series, Gillian Anderson, 'The Crown' .
Outstanding reality/competition series, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' .
Outstanding variety talk series, 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' .
Variety special (Pre-recorded), 'Hamilton' .
Outstanding limited series, 'The Queen's Gambit' .
Outstanding drama series, 'The Crown' .
Outstanding comedy series, 'Ted Lasso'