Man roasts his 'basic white' sister's home full of inspirational quotes

TikToker John Michael Baker likes to lovingly call out his "basic white sister." In fact, he has an entire series about it.Baker's sister is exactly the kind of person to have a "Live.

Love.

Laugh." poster on her wall and get cozy with a Starbucks pumpkin spice latte."Welcome to my basic white sister's home," Baker said, taking the wreath off her door and wearing it as a hat.He then proceeded to read the inspirational quotes she had hanging throughout her house.

The decor was the type you might find at Etsy, Michaels or Hobby Lobby."Live more, worry less.

Forever grateful.

Family: a little bit of crazy, a little bit of loud and a whole lot of love," Baker said, reading the various pieces of wall art.Other signs included "In this house we do laughter, we do hugs, we forgive, we dream big, we do loud, we do love, we do family".TikTokers got a kick out of Baker's roast of his sister, which earned over 5.1 million views."This hurt my eyes," someone said