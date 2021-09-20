What does 'can I get a hoya' mean on TikTok?

Back in 2015, you may have been inundated with the phrase, "can I get a hoya?" to no end.The absurd call and response trend has now weaseled its way onto TikTok.In 2015, a Viner posted a video where one person shouted, "can I get a hoya?" (meaning, "can I get an oh yeah?").Then another person jumped from the top of the stairs onto a mattress screaming, "hoya!" The jumper stood up and said, "yaaaah" .Soon after, "can I get a hoya?" caught on.

People started to share clips of themselves saying the disruptive phrase in public places.Sometimes people would respond "hoya," but most of the time no one had any idea what was going on.In 2017, YouTuber stephpuppychan went viral for shouting it at shopping stores, museums, the subway, parks and even to squirrels.In 2017, YouTuber stephpuppychan went viral for shouting it at shopping stores, museums, the subway, parks and even to squirrels.In 2021, the viral phrase returnedon social media.

Now TikTokers haveembraced the six-year-old Vine meme.The hashtag #hoya has over178.4 million views on TikTok.Meanwhile, @priece23 managed to get a crowded movie theater to show "hoya" with him.But @typsich.dani really took the cake when she got her infant to ask her for a hoya