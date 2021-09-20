Skip to main content
Dow Movers: CAT, MRK

In early trading on Monday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.2%.

Year to date, Merck & Co Inc has lost about 8.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 4.1%.

Caterpillar is showing a gain of 5.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 3.0%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.2% on the day.