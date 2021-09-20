The big head filter is making a comeback on TikTok for some reason

The "big head" filter is having a renaissance on TikTok.TikTok's "big head" filter makes your noggin look massive and your body look small in comparison.The effect first became popular in 2019 but now it's making a comeback.In 2021, @dianarantamaki rocked herbig head so that she'd look like a little boy dancing to Cardi B's "W.A.P.".Some TikTokers, like @dancersona, are using a Korean song that features the lyrics "cha-cha-cha" to show off their big heads.The way it works is the TikToker begins turned away from the camera without the filter on.When the "cha-cha-cha" part comes on, they turn around to reveal their giant heads