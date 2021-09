Raj Kundra and his employee Ryan Thorpe get bail in pornographic film case | Oneindia News

Raj Kundra has been granted bail by a Mumbai court two months after his arrest over allegations of shooting and streaming porn; Charanjit Singh Channi’s appointment as Punjab CM has ignited the talks of caste in Punjab politics; Today, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Kabul and is expected to meet the Taliban leadership; Amazon probes bribery-related charges against some of its legal representatives in India.

