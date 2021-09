Boris Johnson: UK-France relationship is 'indestructible'

Boris Johnson has insisted that the UK's relationship with France remains "incredibly important", despite a row over a new military pact between Britain, the US and Australia.

The prime minster told reporters: "The UK and France have, I believe, a very, very important and indestructible relationship.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn