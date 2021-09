PM: 'It's up to us' to help finance climate action

Boris Johnson has stressed the responsibility that wealthy countries have in helping developing nations finance their transition to cleaner energy.

Speaking at a press conference at the United Nations General Assembly, the prime minister said: "We're the guys who created the problem … so of course I understand the feelings of injustice in the developing world." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn