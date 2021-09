PM promotes Covid jab to sceptical Brazilian president

Boris Johnson has hailed the UK's AstraZeneca Covid jab as a "great vaccine" during a meeting with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has previously shared vaccine-sceptic views.

The prime minister urged people to get the jab, saying "I've had it twice", prompting his Brazilian counterpart to laugh as he wagged his finger, and responded "not yet" through an interpreter.

Report by Buseld.

