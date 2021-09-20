Chris Rock Has Breakthrough Case of Covid, Urges People to 'Get Vaccinated'

On September 19, actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trust me, you don't want this.

Get vaccinated, Chris Rock, via Twitter.

In May, Rock told Jimmy Fallon that he had received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

NBC News points out that this means Rock's current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.

Rock, 56, recently starred in the "Saw" sequel "Spiral.".

His next appearance will be in David O.

Russell's upcoming movie, a period film that was shot in Los Angeles early this year.

The untitled film is set to be released next year.

In a interview with Gayle King in January, Rock said: , "Let me put it this way: Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache?

Yes.".

Do I know what's in Tylenol?

I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle.

I just know my headache's gone.

Do I know what's in a Big Mac, Gayle?

No.

I just know it's delicious, Chris Rock, via NBC.

NBC News reports that while vaccines do not prevent infection, vaccinated people have a greater chance of experiencing milder infections and not requiring hospitalization.

According to NBC News, nearly all deaths due to COVID-19 have been of unvaccinated people