Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, September 20, 2021

Chief Drew says the Heritage High School shooting suspect is in custody

Credit: WTKR - Scripps
Duration: 00:42s 0 shares 1 views

Chief Drew says the Heritage High School shooting suspect is in custody
Chief Drew says the Heritage High School shooting suspect is in custody

That evidence that we recoa firearm at the scene.

Ithe commonwealth attorney,city manager um, and I shawith dr parker.

I don't wato someone just was in cuswill be to try to determinhappen.

But I did want toI don't want to go much mothat.

I think the sheriff'getting, getting people onhome and family is worriedloved ones were at.

I knoware so important, but I'm,My plan is to go up thereas this information that I

Related news coverage

Advertisement