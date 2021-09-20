Heritage High School: 2 people taken to a hospital after a shooting in Newport News
Police in Newport News, Virginia, say they're looking for a suspect in a Monday morning school shooting that wounded two people and..
Upworthy
That evidence that we recoa firearm at the scene.
Ithe commonwealth attorney,city manager um, and I shawith dr parker.
I don't wato someone just was in cuswill be to try to determinhappen.
But I did want toI don't want to go much mothat.
I think the sheriff'getting, getting people onhome and family is worriedloved ones were at.
I knoware so important, but I'm,My plan is to go up thereas this information that I
Police in Newport News, Virginia, say they're looking for a suspect in a Monday morning school shooting that wounded two people and..