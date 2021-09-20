TikTokers want to know if they have ‘Megan knees’

TikTokers are testing themselves to see if they have one of the most coveted features on the internet: "Megan knees".Inspired by none other than Megan Thee Stallion, people want to know if their knees are as resilient as the "Body" rapper's .Megan is known for her enviable dance moves particularly her twerking and so-called stripper squats.Now folks want to know if their joints stack up against rap diva's.The "Megan knees" challenge is all about showing off your physical strength and endurance through hip-hop dance.The hashtag #meganknees currently has 243.6 million views on TikTok, while #megankneeschallenge has 121.8 million views