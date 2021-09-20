Top 10 Bizarre Reasons Products Have Been Banned

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most bizarre motives why certain items were made unavailable for purchase around the world.

You'll never guess why these products were banned!

You'll never guess why these products were banned!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most bizarre motives why certain items were made unavailable for purchase around the world.

Our countdown includes Video Game Consoles, High Heels, Scrabble, and more!