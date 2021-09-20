How To Shop For Sensory Items On A Budget

Lauren Mejia (@lauren_mejia_) is a TikToker and mom who’s garnered a following of over 300k users for her parenting hacks.Lauren Mejia (@lauren_mejia_) is a TikToker and mom who’s garnered a following of over 300k users for her parenting hacks.her content features Montessori principles, a method of education that emphasizes independence and hands-on learning.Recently, Mejia shared a video showing how to shop for Montessori and sensory materials on a budget.In the clip, Mejia demonstrates how a trip to the local dollar store can help parents looking to incorporate Montessori teachings at home .in the toy section, Mejia looks for toddler-sized tools for a sensory bin, a container filled with various objects to stimulate the senses.in the appliance section Mejia looks for for tiny whisks, spatulas, and other items.She then grabs some clothespins and popsicle sticks for practicing fine motor skills.She then grabs some clothespins and popsicle sticks for practicing fine motor skills.in addition to a magnifying glass for outdoor exploring.The crafts section has a great selection of sensory items such as seashells, rocks and beads.as well as wooden boxes for object-permanence lessons.Viewers were impressed by Mejia’s frugal finds and money-saving Montessori hacks.“Funny how Montessori was actually for low-income [families].

The founder would be disappointed by how expensive it is now,” one user commented .“Funny how Montessori was actually for low-income [families].

The founder would be disappointed by how expensive it is now,” one user commented