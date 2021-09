Virginia Voter Guide to the 2021 Election

OUR TOP STORY: JUST ABOUT SIXWEEKS UNTIL ELECTINO DAY...AND THE PUSH FOR VOTES INCENTRALVIRGINIA IS IN FULL FORCE.AS WE HAVE REPORD.TE..EARLYVOTING HAS BEGUN.AND JUST DAYS AFTER THEIRDEBATE...THE TWO MAJOR PARTYGUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES WEREBOTH IN THE RICHMOND AREATODAY.JAKE BURNSCAUGHT UP WITH THEM."VETOED ALL THNE ONSENSE THEYHAD."DURING A MEETING WITH LGBTQ+ADVOCATES IN RICHMONDFORMER GOVERNOR TERRY MCAULIFFEJOTS NOTES ON A NOTEPAD."VERY SPECIFIC ISSUE THEYWANTED ME TO BE AWARE OF SO WHENI'M GOVERNOR WECAN WORK ON THOSE AHEAD OFTIME."THE DEMOCRAT HONING IN ON SOCIALISSUES LIKE ABORTION ACCESSAND GAY RIGHTS IN THEFINAL WEEKS OF THE CAMPAIGN.BANKING THAT VIRGINIA VOTERSREMEMBER HIS RECORD NUMBER OFVETOES WEHN REPUBLICANSCONTRLLOED THE LEGISLATURE."I HAD TO STOP ALL OF THISEIGHTYEARS AGO.WE WON THE AMAZONBID HERE.THE BIGGEST DEAL IN 25YEARS BECAUSE WE'RE OPEN ANDWELCOMING.WE'RE NOT GOINGBACK." "TELL THEM I WANT TOSUPPORT THEIRMISSION." REPUBLICAN GLENYOUNGKIN SPENTTHE DAY MEETING WITH STUDENTSAND STAFF AT VIRGINIA UNIONAND VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITIES.THE FORMER BUSINESSEXECUTIVE ANNOUNCED PLANS TO CUTTHE GAS AND GROCERY TA XD IEAS AIMED AT SUBURBANHOUSEHOLDS POLITICAL EXPERTSSAY HE NDSEE TO WIN."MY OPPONENT HAS GOT A BUNCH OFTIRED OLD RECYCLED POLICIES, ANDIT'S TIME FOR A FRESHNEW VISION AND A FRESH IDEA ONHOW WE CAN GET VIRGINIA MOVING."THE ISSUE THAT CANNOT BE ESCAPEDIS THE PANDEMIC ESPECIALLYWITH THE DELTA VARIANT CAUSINGHOSPITALIZATIONS IN VIRGINIA TOSPIKE.THE CDANIDATES HAVE DRAWN THEIRLINES IN THE SAND WHEN IT COMESTOVACCINE REQUEIRMENTS."WE'VE GOT TO STOP IT, THAT'SWHAT LEADERSH IPIS ABOUT."MCAULIFFE SAY ING THEYSHOULD BE REQUIRED ESPECIALLYFOR WORKERS IN K-12AND HEALTH CARE SETTINGS."WE ARE NOT GOING TO LEAD THISCOUNTRY OUT OF THIS COVIDCRISIS, WEAR E NOT GOING TO KEEPOUR SCHOOLS OPEN, WE ARE NOTGOING TO BUILD A STRONGECONOMY, IF WE'RE NOT GETTIGNOURFOLKS VACCINATED." "WE CAN DOTHIS WITHOUT HAVINGTO BE DICTATORIAL ABOUT IT."YOUNGKIN SAYS HE BACKS THEVACCINE JUST NOT MANDATES.B UTHIS "DAY ONE" PLAN MAKES NOMENTION OF VACCINATION SO WEASKED WHY."MY DAY ONE PLAN STARTS ONJANUARY THE 15TH.WE HAVEO T GO TOWORK NOW ON THE VACCINE, ANDTHAT'S HELPING PEOPLEUNDERSTAND IT'S THE BEST WAY TOSTAY SAFE."PRINCESS LABNDING IS RUNNING ASTHE LIBERATION PARTY CANDIDATE-- AND WILL ALSO BE ONTHE BALLOT THIS FALL.WE HOPE YOU'LL CHECK OUT OUR2021 VOTER GUIDE -- NEWLY POSTEDTO WTVR.COM IT INCLUDES LINKSTO RESEARCH ALL THESE CANDIDATES-- AND THE HOUSE OF DELEGATESRACES TAKING PLACE IN YOURDISTIRCT.JAKE BURNS, CBS SIX NEWS.