Pfizer says its vaccine is safe for kids as young as 5.

PFIZER ANNOUNCINGIT'S VACCINE IS SAFE ANDEFFECTIVE FOR CHILDREN AGESFIVE THROUGH 11.

THE COMPANYSAYS THEIR TRIAL DATA SHOWSTHAT WHEN THE MORE THAN 22HUNDRED CHILDREN RECEIVED 1/3OF THE VACCINE DOSE GIVEN TOADULTS -- THE SIDE EFFECTSWERE MINIMAL AND SIMILAR TOADULTS AND OLDER CHILDREN ASWELL.

THE ANTIBODY RESPONSE INCHILDREN WAS AT LEAST ASSTRONG AS THE FULL ADULT DOSEIN PATIENTS 16 TO 25.

PFIZER'SNEWS COMES AS HOSPITALS ARESEEING A RECORD NUMBER OFPEDIATRIC PATIENTS -- WITHSOME RUNNING OUT OF ICU BEDS.SEVERAL MONTHS AGO...OUR OWNKATIE MORSE SPOKE WITH ONEWESTERN NEW YORK FAMILY WHOTOOK PART IN THE COVID SHOTTRAILS ON CHILDREN...I JUST REALLY WANTED THEVACCINE.

TO MAKE SURE I DON'TGET SICK, BECAUSE THAT CAN BEA PRETTY BIG PROBLEM.

TONIGHT...7 EYEWITNESS NEWS REPORTERHANNAH BUEHLER CHECKS BACK INWITH 10-YEAR-OLD AYLA... TOFIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE TRAILSSHE WENT THROUGH ...AND HOWSHE FEELS NOW...TRT:2:01 OUT: INCLUDING KIDS09 36 1:41 PFIZER SAYS ITSVACCINE TRIALS IN CHILDRENAGES 5-11 WENT WELL.

THECOMPANYTO SEEK FDA APPROVAL TO GETTHAT AGE GROUP VACCINATED.SOT:IT'S REALLY COOL TO MAKESURE KIDS DON'T GET COVID THEGOAL OF THE TRIALS WEREMAKING SURE THE VACCINE WASSAFE FOR KIDS AND ONE LOCALGIRL WAS A WILLING PARTICIPANTTO MAKE SURE THAT HAPPENEDSOT: WE FIRST INTRODUCED YOUTO AYLA GOLDHIRSCH EARLIERTHIS MONTH.

THE 10 YEAR-OLDAMHERST MIDDLE SCHOOLER WASONE OF 50 KIDS TAKING PART INTHE PFIZER VACCINE TRIAL WITHROCHESTER CLINICAL RESEARCH.SOT: SOME KIDS WERE GIVEN THEVACCINETHTHERTHERSTHERS ATHERS A PLTHERS A PLACTHERS A PLACEBTHERS A PLACEBOTHERS A PLACEBO ITWAS USING DATA FROM KIDS LIKEGOLDHIRSCH THAT GAVE PFIZERTHE DATA IT NEEDED SOT: AYLAHAD TO TAKE HER TEMPERATUREEACH DAY SHE HAD TO DO CERTAINMEASUREMENTS AYLA GOT HERFIRST INJECTION IN JUNE, ANDHER SECOND A COUPLE OF WEEKSLATER.

SHE SAYS SHE DIDN'TEXPERIENCE ANY SYMPTOMS BUTHAD TO MONITOR HERSELFLLTHAT DATA WENT TO PFIZER SOT:I AM THRILLED TO DEATH ALL THEDATA WE'RE SEEING ABOUT THEDELTA VARIANT MOVING WUICKLYJUST SHOWS WE NEED TO BEVACCINATED BUT DR. NANCYNIELSEN OF THE UNIVERSITY ATBUFFALO SAYS THE FDA SILLNEEDS TO MAKE A DETERMINATIONSOT: LET'S LET THE FDA WEIGHIN SOT: SHE SAYS THE NEXTSTEPTHE DATA AND RESEARCH FROMKIDS 5-11 SOT: IT WASIMPORTANT TO BE A PART OF THISIF SHE CHOSE TOBUT IT IS UNKNOWN AND THESOONER THEY'RE GOING TO BEABLE TO GET THISHANNAH, A LOT OF PARENTS AREWONDERING WHAT'S NEXT??

CANYOU WALK US THROUGH THE NESTEPS... YES....ACCORDING TO DR. NANCYNIELSEN--THE FDA STILL HAS TOGO THROUGH ALL OF THE TRIALINFORMATION WE'RE TALKINGRESEARCH PAPER AFTER RESEARCHPAPER AND TON'S OF DATA TOMAKE SURE EVERYTHING GOOD TOGO THE FDA THEN WOULD HAVE TOGIVE AN EMERGENCY USEAUTHORIZATION TO THAT AGEGROUP*I* THAT HAPPENS---NEILSEN SAYS WE COULD SEE THEVACCINE FOR THIS AGE GROUP BYHALLOWEEN