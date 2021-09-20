So This Is What “Figuring Out Lamar Jackson” Looks Like | NFL Deep Dive

It was a Week 2 Sunday full of thrillers, and Jenny, Conor and Gary are here to break it all down and tell you what it means.That starts with the Ravens finally knocking off the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, behind Lamar Jackson heroics, a better O-line performance, a defense that didn’t take risks and a little bit of luck.A look at the Titans’ unlikely comeback win in Seattle, and what it says about the spectacular abilities of Derrick Henry and an impact that goes beyond rushing yards.

The Raiders go east on a short week and Derek Carr does everything you’d ever want from your quarterback in an upset win over the Steelers.

The Cowboys turn to a kicker, a rushing attack, a defense and lots of questionable clock management to steal one from the Chargers.The Bears, meanwhile, win one 2018-style with a torrent of takeaways, and the Andy Dalton injury likely forces Matt Nagy’s hand when it comes to Justin Fields—is that a good thing or a bad thing?

Mike Zimmer is living a nightmare after rocky secondary play and a missed chipshot costs the Vikings in Arizona, and the Panthers serve notice with a dominant victory over the Saints at home.Plus, Belichick obliterates another young Jets quarterback, the Rams outlast the Colts in Indy, another ugly start for Tua ends with a rib injury and a lopsided loss to Buffalo, more Jaguars struggles, DeMeco Ryans gets aggressive in stopping Jalen Hurts, and much more.