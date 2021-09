Cold front moves in Brandon has a look at the strong cold front moving into the area.

TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A40 PERCENT CHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE LOWER60S.

NORTH WINDS 15 TO 20 MPHWITH GUSTS TO AROUND 30 MPH..TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY UNTILLATE AFTERNOON THEN CLEARING.

A20 PERCENT CHANCE OF SHOWERS ANDTHUNDERSTORMS IN THE MORNING.HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

NORTHWINDS 15 TO 20 MPHWI TH GUSTS TOARODUN 30 MPH..TUESDAY NIGHT...CLEAR.

LOWS INTHE LOWER 50S.

NORTH WINDS UP TO10 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 20MPH IN THE EVENING BECOMINGLIGHT..WEDNESDAY...SUNNY.

HIGHS AROUND80.

NORTH WINDS UP TO 10 MPH..WEDNESDAY NIGHT...CLEAR.

LOWSIN THE LOWER 50S.

NORTHEASTWINDSUP TO 10 MPH IN THE EVENINGBECOMING LIGHT..THURSDAY...SUNNY.

HIGHS IN THELOWER 80S..THURSDAY NIGHT...CLEAR.

LOWS INTHE UPPER 50S..FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGHS INTHE UPPER 80S..FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR.LOWS IN TH UEPPER 50S..SATURDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGHSIN THE UPPER 80S..SATURDAY NIGHT...CLEAR.

LOWS INTHE UEPPR 50S..SUNDAY...SUNNY.

HIGHS IN THELOWER 90S..SUNDAY NIGHT...CLEAR.

LOWS IN