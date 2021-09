Finch Movie (2021) - Tom Hanks

Finch Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Tom Hanks is Finch, a man who embarks on a moving and powerful journey to find a new home for his unlikely family -- his beloved dog and a newly created robot -- in a dangerous and ravaged world.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik starring Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones (voice and motion-capture) release date November 5, 2021 (on Apple TV Plus)