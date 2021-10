The infinite alchemy of storytelling | Zahra Al-Mahdi

TED Fellow Zahra Al-Mahdi was raised by screens -- "storytelling machines" like TV and the internet that shaped her sense of self and reality.

Now a multimedia artist and filmmaker, she challenges common historical narratives and brings a multiplicity of perspectives to the surface.

In this dynamic talk, Al-Mahdi traces her development as a storyteller using satire, dark humor and tactile collage techniques to expand what we think we know about ourselves.