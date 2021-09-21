Parents react to news about possible Pfizer vaccine for kids five to 11

According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation Poll, 25% of parents said that they would get the vaccine for their children right away.
Another 25% said they would not.
40% of parents said they would wait and see.
Pfizer says its vaccine is safe for kids as young as 5.
As kids head back to school for in-person learning, over 250,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week...