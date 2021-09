Richmond Schools working to improve meal quality

THE ONGOING ISSUES WITHSCHOOL MEALS TONIGHT.THIS COMES AFTER SEVERALPARENTS SAID THEY WEREDISAPPOINTED IN THE QUALITY OFFOOD BEIG NSERVED TO STUDENTS.EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATLEY - SCHOOLNUTRITION SUPERVISORS AREREQUIRED TO DO MEAL QLUAITYCONTROL CHECKS.THAT INCLUDESMAKING SURE THE FOOD IS SERVEDATTHE RIGHT TEMPERATURE AND MEETSNUTRIONAL STANDARDS.HSCOOL LEADERS SAY THEY AREWORKING WITH THEIR FOODVENDOR TO PROVIDE PRE- PACKAGEDHOT MEALS.THEY ADD THESE WILL ONLY BEAVAILABLE TO PRE-SCHOOL ANDELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTSBECAUSE THEY ARE NOT CALORICALLYSUFFICIENT FOR MIDDLE AND HIGHSCHOOL STUDENTS.SCHOOL LEADERS SAY TO FULLY MAKETHE TRANSITION TO HOT MEALS -THEYNEED TO FILL JUST UNDER 100POSITIONS.TYHE SAY THEYWILL PRIORITIZE FILLNIG THOSEPOSITIONS FOR MIDDLE AND HIGHHSCOOLS.