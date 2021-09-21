Ranbir SURPRISES Mahesh Bhatt With Alia On His Birthday, Pooja Bhatt Writes A Wish Post
Ranbir SURPRISES Mahesh Bhatt With Alia On His Birthday, Pooja Bhatt Writes A Wish Post

Mahesh Bhatt celebrates his birthday today.

The filmmaker has turned 73.

On Sunday evening, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and others organised a small get-together for the family to celebrate the filmmaker’s birthday.

Have a look at the video.