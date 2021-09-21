Drone captures spectacular view of one of the world's prettiest waterfalls

Bridal Veil Falls in British Columbia is far from the highest, widest, or fastest running waterfalls in the world, but it is one of the most beautiful.

Aptly named, the water gently cascades down a rock wall, adorned by spray and mist that makes it resemble a wedding veil.

The falls is 122m (400 ft) high, beginning partway up Mount Archibald in British Columbia and its flow ends as the waters meet the mighty Fraser River.

Spectacular in its beauty, the falls draws many thousands of visitors each year and it is a popular spot for memorable photographs and videos.

Ranked as the 38th highest falls in the province of British Columbia, it is appreciated more for its visual magnificence than its impressive flow.

Equally breath taking is the walk through old growth forest that takes a hiker to the base of the falls.

The trail leads steeply upwards for 10 to 15 minutes until hikers reach the observation platform.

Unstable rocks and a steep incline make it inadvisable to venture beyond to the falls, but the well worn trail betrays the secret that many observers cannot resist the final section to touch the falls or get a closer picture.

This nature lover took his camera and a drone to capture and share the stunning scene from a unique perspective.

The drone follows the waterfall up to the top and then it retreats over the forest to give the viewer a clear look at the impressive height of the mountain that gives birth to Bridal Veil Falls.

The sound of the running water only adds to the experience of witnessing this falls in person.

Viewers stand in awe, gazing silently at the beauty as they take this all in.

Anyone planning a trip to British Columbia would be wise to schedule a stop here.

The well maintained trail makes the challenge of the climb very reasonable for people of all ages.

The free admission to see this wonder is an added bonus.