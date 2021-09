Defence secretary apologises after Afghan data breach

Ben Wallace apologises to the House of Commons after an MOD official was suspended following a "significant" data breach relating to interpreters in Afghanistan hoping to come the UK.

The defence secretary tells MPs he "immediately directed investigations" take place after being left angered by the error.

Report by Blairm.

