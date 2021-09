Boris Johnson: 'We cannot keep trashing the planet'

Boris Johnson has warned that "we cannot keep trashing the planet as we are", as he continued to urge wealthy countries to help developing nations tackle climate change.

Referring to the upcoming COP26 climate summit in November, the prime minister said: "This is a moment when the world has to decide whether it wants to grow up or not." Report by Buseld.

