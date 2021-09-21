Dow Movers: MMM, DIS

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%.

Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 0.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 0.2%.

MMM is showing a gain of 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 0.1%, and American Express, trading up 1.7% on the day.