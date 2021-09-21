What we know about Prince Andrew's civil sexual assault case

Prince Andrew was served with legal papers in a civil sexual assault case against him when the senior British royal’s US-based lawyer was sent the suit by FedEx and email, court papers show.
CNN’s Anna Stewart reports.
Prince Andrew is being sued in a New York court by Virginia Giuffre who alleges he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions..