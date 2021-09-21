Hundreds of Haitian migrants pass through Mexico in bid to reach US

CNN’s Matt Rivers travels to southern Mexico where thousands of Haitian migrants are entering the country as part of their risky journey to the US.
CNN’s Matt Rivers travels to southern Mexico where thousands of Haitian migrants are entering the country as part of their risky journey to the US.
Images of U.S. Border Patrol agents pursuing Haitian migrants on horseback to prevent thousands of asylum seekers from entering the..
Hundreds of border officials will be sent to help in the processing and possible removal from the U.S. of thousands of migrants,..