Woman shares 'red flag' voicemails she got from date who stood her up

A woman whose date made her wait for over half an hour shared the follow-up voicemails the guy left her on TikTok.Dallas radio host Mason (@masononthemic) kicked off the storytime by explaining how she had taken a pre-date nap, .shower and done her hair before sitting in a restaurant for 30 minutes by herself."He then called me two hours later to let me know that his dad was in the hospital," Mason says in the clip."Then he called me after that to say that his dad wasn't actually in the hospital and that he lied," she continued .Mason said that the guy then left five or six additional voicemails on her phone, which she played for TikTok.Commenters were alarmed by the voicemails