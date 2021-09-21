Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

7 ways to babyproof your child's nursery

Here are 5 ways to babyproof your child’s nursery.1.

Keep closet doors locked.The Cleveland Clinic recommends childproofing doors using child safety locks that allow you to open them easily, but keep curious kids out.2.

Keep the nursery door secured partially open.If your child spends unsupervised time in their room during the day, a child-proof safety lock that keeps the door partially open can be a great option.3.

Anchor dressers and bookshelves.The Mayo Clinic recommends anchoring dressers, bookshelves, and other heavy furniture to prevent it from falling on your child.4.

Keep hazards away from the crib.The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents pay particular attention to crib safety, since your baby will be left in their crib unattended.5.

Choose cordless blinds.According to The National Safety Council, the cords on blinds pose a strangulation hazard for small children.

They recommend purchasing cordless blinds, if possible